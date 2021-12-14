Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tips on traveling with kids this holiday season

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Traveling alone can already be stressful, but throw kids into the mix and you may think twice about leaving home for the holidays.

A well-known pediatrician said travel with young children doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

“They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the challenge also when you’re traveling with young children,” pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp said.

From airport anxiety to flying frustration, leaving home for the holidays can take a toll on your mental health, especially when traveling with kids.

“You’re taking a young child to an environment they don’t know. Everything is new. Smells are new. Sights are new and dangers are new,” Karp said.

If you’re flying, Karp said you should set realistic expectations and remember traveling with young children is different than when you’re alone.

Karp said it’s important to keep kids entertained. He suggests having a bag of snacks and toys they haven’t seen before, so they stay interested. And pay attention to their ears, because change in pressure can cause discomfort.

“Having something for your child to drink is really one of the best things you can do,” Karp said.

Once you’ve landed, make the child’s environment familiar by bringing things that make them comfortable at home like stuffed animals, a favorite blanket or a noise maker.

“The more that you can reproduce the things they’re expecting, the better,” Karp said.

If you change time zones, Karp said to get as much sun exposure as you can during the day since it’ll help little bodies get acclimated to new surroundings.

If your child has a hard time sleeping away from home, Karp said to talk to your doctor about the use of melatonin. He said it can help children over the age of 3 get rest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related”...
2 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly...
Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Elementary school student with chronic disorder get a special menu
Cafeteria manager creates special menu for child with chronic disorder
Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn titled...
Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money