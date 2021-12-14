Southside Health District holds vaccination clinics

BOYDTON, Va. (WWBT) - The Southside Health District will hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help Virginians celebrate the holidays safely.

First, second and booster shots will be offered for free.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccination or booster is one of the most important things you can do to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel,” said Southside and Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Director Scott Spillmann, MD, MPH. “The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down. Many states and localities are experiencing a rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather.”

The Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

Thursday, December 16 - Clarksville Community Center at 103 Woodland Drive, Clarksville from 1-5 p.m.

Friday, December 17 - Quick Shop at 3001 Sinai Road, South Boston from 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21 - Estes Community Center at 316 N. Main St., Chase City from 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29 - South Hill Exchange at 408 W. Danville St., South Hill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Clarksville and Chase City clinics are walk-in only. The South Boston and South Hill clinics encourage you to make an appointment to reduce wait time, but walk-ins are also welcome,” a release said.

To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.