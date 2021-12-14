Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Southside Health District holds vaccination clinics

First, second and booster shots will be offered for free.
First, second and booster shots will be offered for free.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYDTON, Va. (WWBT) - The Southside Health District will hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help Virginians celebrate the holidays safely.

First, second and booster shots will be offered for free.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccination or booster is one of the most important things you can do to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel,” said Southside and Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Director Scott Spillmann, MD, MPH. “The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down. Many states and localities are experiencing a rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather.”

The Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Thursday, December 16 - Clarksville Community Center at 103 Woodland Drive, Clarksville from 1-5 p.m.
  • Friday, December 17 - Quick Shop at 3001 Sinai Road, South Boston from 2-6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 21 - Estes Community Center at 316 N. Main St., Chase City from 1-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 29 - South Hill Exchange at 408 W. Danville St., South Hill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Clarksville and Chase City clinics are walk-in only.  The South Boston and South Hill clinics encourage you to make an appointment to reduce wait time, but walk-ins are also welcome,” a release said.

To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

UVA Medical Center
UVA working to get monoclonal antibody treatment
More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
66% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the...
Virginia reaches over 1 million total COVID-19 cases | Positivity rate continues to rise
The booster shots will be provided at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood...
Chesterfield Health District offering Pfizer booster shots for 16, 17 year olds