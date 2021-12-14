RPD: Man killed after being shot multiple times

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening.

Richmond officers were called to the 1600 block of Commerce Road around 7:38 p.m.

Police said one man was killed after being shot multiple times.

Officers have the area around Commerce Road Market and Deli blocked off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

