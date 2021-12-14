Richmond nonprofit in need of winter clothes for homeless children, families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, one nonprofit is trying to gather clothes for children and families without a home this Christmas.

Humanitarian Ambassadors of America in Richmond have already helped dozens of families, but the number of kids in need grows day by day. Dr. Arlene Simmons is trying to help homeless children currently put up in hotels and temporary housing in dire need of some winter gear.

Dr. Simmons with Humanitarian Ambassadors of America has found over 100 children and 53 families in dire need this holiday season.

“We could not wait until Christmas or a couple of days before Christmas to give these gifts,” she said. “We’ve been sending boxes out now because they need the clothes, they need the coats, and they need the shoes.”

Dr. Simmons came across several homeless families without winter weather gear.

“There are some children and adults that are still in summer clothes,” she said. “There are some children that have outgrown their shoes.”

She says the things she has heard and seen about the trauma these children go through breaks her heart. She wants to help any family in need, judgment-free. She wants to lend a hand year-round, not just through the holidays.

“We want to make sure that they are served; it’s about the children,” Dr. Simmons said. “It’s not about what may have happened to bring anyone to a certain situation in their life. It’s about just being a blessing.”

While winter clothes are the main priority, she also is looking for toys. That way, kids have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

United Communities Against Crime is helping out as well. Director Charles Willis says even the smallest donations significantly impact families.

“It is so important that the trauma is deleted,” Willis said. “Not only during this holiday season but year-round.”

“Just to give them a moment of happiness, just to give them a new pair of shoes or a coat...that’s what makes our day and makes us continue to do what we’re doing,” Dr. Simmons said.

To donate, contact Dr. Simmons directly at 804-303-3388. You can also contact Charles Willis at 804-399-1111.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.