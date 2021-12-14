Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonating phone scammers

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scammers impersonating them.
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scammers impersonating them.(WAVE 3 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scammers impersonating them.

Officials said the scammers identify themselves as being with the sheriff’s department and tell the victims that there is a warrant for their arrest after missing jury duty or a court case.

“They provide you with your full name, address and telephone number then will ask you to verify the information for legal purposes. Scammers are demanding money, personal information or credit card information as a penalty instead or arrest,” a release said.

The sheriff’s office said it would never contact individuals who have jury duty or a court case over the phone and demand money. Anyone who did miss jury duty or a court case would be contacted via summons.

Those who get calls from scammers should not give out their personal information or leave to meet scammers somewhere.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office at (804) 646-4464.

