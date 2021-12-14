Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Council holds off on transferring money for George Wythe HS

George Wythe High School
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council just decided not to give the school board money for a new George Wythe High School until the board comes up with a better plan.

Council was set to decide on transferring $7 million to help with building a new school.

Mayor Levar Stoney says the funds would come from the city’s Capital Improvements Plan.

However, the city council decided to hold off, partly because of what it calls “poor communication” with the community over how the school will be built, and because the school board’s plan calls for a capacity of 1,600 students when council wants 2,000.

Council members said that sets the new school up to be overcrowded on day one.

The council voted Monday night to give the board until next month to come up with a new plan that addresses its concerns.

This is a developing story.

