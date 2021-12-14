Police investigate Monday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to the 5000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Hull Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.