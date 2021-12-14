Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times in Richmond Monday night.

Richmond officers were called to the 1600 block of Commerce Road around 7:38 p.m.

Police found Orlando Shaw, 48, of Chesterfield with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers blocked off the area around Commerce Road Market and Deli during the investigation.

Anyone with information or who was at the Deli at the time is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

