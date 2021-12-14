Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related” shooting in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Barksbridge Road around 2 early Tuesday morning for the shooting. When they arrived, one person was found in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were found inside.

The person found in the front yard was taken to a hospital with injuries and is expected to survive. The other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the people killed as Makiba A. Hall, 47, and Christopher B. Evans, 51.

Officers said Hall, Evans and the third victim, who is Hall’s son, all lived at the home. Hall and Evans were in a long-term relationship.

“At this point, the investigation indicates Evans shot Hall and the third victim before shooting himself,” police said.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time. Anyone with further information on what happened should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

Latest News

Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the...
Over 2,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated
More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 66% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
One of the 50 dogs up for temporary adoption over the Thanksgiving holiday as part of Richmond...
Richmond Animal Care and Control greenlights Christmas foster program
The fire broke out Tuesday.
Man killed when Richmond shed goes up in flames
Elementary school student with chronic disorder get a special menu
Cafeteria manager creates special menu for child with chronic disorder