Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related” shooting in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Barksbridge Road around 2 early Tuesday morning for the shooting. When they arrived, one person was found in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were found inside.

The person found in the front yard was taken to a hospital with injuries and is expected to survive. The other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the people killed as Makiba A. Hall, 47, and Christopher B. Evans, 51.

Officers said Hall, Evans and the third victim, who is Hall’s son, all lived at the home. Hall and Evans were in a long-term relationship.

“At this point, the investigation indicates Evans shot Hall and the third victim before shooting himself,” police said.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time. Anyone with further information on what happened should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.