News to Know for Dec. 14: Deadly overnight shootings; 1 year of COVID-19 vaccines; Above-average temperatures continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Virginia.

Above-Average Temperatures Continue

If lunchtime strolls are your thing, today will be a great day for it! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will stay above average into the weekend, with a few showers possible starting Friday.

Two Dead in Chesterfield Shooting

Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related” shooting in Chesterfield County.

By the time police arrived around 2 a.m., one person was found in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds and two others were found inside. One of the victims is expected to survive.

Police say all the victims are related but have not yet released their identities.

Anyone with further information on what happened should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Three Deadly Shootings in 24 Hours

Police in Richmond are investigating 3 deadly shootings in the last 24 hours.

The most recent happened overnight on Glasgow Street on the city’s southside. When officers arrived, they found a man already dead with a gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, officers found a man shot to death in an alleyway on Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. Then around 7:45 p.m., a man died after he was shot multiple times on Commerce Road.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

So far this year, Richmond police say there have been 81 homicides in the city - four of those have been this month. That number does not include these most recent shootings, which are still under investigation

State Agency Ransomware Attack

An IT agency that serves Virginia’s legislature has been hit by a ransomware attack.

According to a spokesperson for Governor Northam, the attack happened on Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems.

Northam has directed several agencies to help in “assessing and responding” to the situation. This attack comes as lawmakers are preparing for the next legislative session that begins in January.

COVID in the Commonwealth

Virginia hit another grim milestone yesterday: there have now been more than one million cases in the state since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. And numbers are again trending back in the wrong direction.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all trending back up, with the positivity rate now at 8.7 percent.

More than 1,200 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, and Virginia is averaging 26 deaths a day.

One Year Since Vaccine Arrived

That million case mark comes the same week we mark one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Virginia.

Health officials say the arrival of the Pfizer shots changed the trajectory of the pandemic.

Now a year later, all adults are eligible to get a booster shot, along with teens age 16 and 17. You can find information on where to get one here.

Health experts say vaccines are still our best bet to beat this virus, but wearing masks and social distancing remain critical.

Child Tax Credits

Parents will want to keep an eye on their bank accounts - the last monthly child tax credit payment of 2021 goes out tomorrow.

About 1.5 million families in Virginia have been getting these monthly payments since the spring. A study shows most families used the money on food, utilities, housing, clothing and education costs.

The Build Back Better act could extend these monthly payments into next year as well. Families who elected not to get the payments will still be eligible for the tax credit itself when they file their taxes.

Foster a Pet for Christmas!

Richmond Animal Care and Control says the Christmas foster program is a go!

So just like the Thanksgiving foster program, you can bring home a dog or cat, so they don’t have to spend the holidays in the shelter.

It’s official! RACC will host a Christmas Foster Program! 🎄We are most in need of homes with no other pets that love pit... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Monday, December 13, 2021

Pick up is Dec. 20, and the animals can be brought back on Jan. 2. RACC says they are most in need of homes with no other pets and love pit bulls.

If you will be home for the holidays and want a four-legged friend to keep you company, email christie.peters@richmondgov.com

Final Thought

“The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.” – Helen Keller

