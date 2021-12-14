New applications suspended for Chesterfield Emergency Rental Assistance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and a nonprofit have suspended applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance program after the number of applicants surpassed the available resources.

In partnership with Area Congregations Together in Service (ACTS), Chesterfield has distributed most of the $18.8 million in federal aid designated for its Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The county has given an average of $5,210 in rent payments and $695.12 in utility payments to 2,201 households.

The application portal for new applicants has been suspended until more money is received from the Treasury Department.

“The nonprofit cannot accept additional requests for assistance at this time because submitted applications already exceed available resources,” a release said.

All available funds will go towards paying rent to avoid evictions. Utility bills will no longer be paid.

