Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time

Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second time in recent years. He was previously convicted in 2019.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police arrested a Mechanicsville man Monday for possession of child pornography for the second time in recent years.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Christopher Paul Drive following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

After collecting evidence, Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. He’s currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Short was previously convicted on similar charges in 2019. Police say this new arrest is completely separate from that case.

Anyone with more information that could help this investigation is asked to call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

