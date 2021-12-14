Man shot in leg, hand in Richmond, police say
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was shot in the leg and hand on Monday.
Police were called to the 1900 block Redd Street around 6:20 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
