Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is dead after being shot on Richmond’s southside early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to 4500 block of Glasgow Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a person down.

When they arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information on the death should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

