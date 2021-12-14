Man killed when Richmond shed goes up in flames

Healthcare Pros
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the shed behind a home
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire officials say a man is dead following a shed fire in Richmond Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a shed fire. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the shed behind the home

Crews recovered the body of a man inside; his identity is still unknown. Fire officials say the man was reportedly living inside the shed.

The fire was marked under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.

Officials say this is the twelfth fire fatality in Richmond this year.

