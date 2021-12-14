Improvement project on Forest Hill Avenue complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Public Works announced that the Forest Avenue improvement project is complete on Monday.

The $13 million project allowed improvements between Hathaway Road and the Powhite Parkway.

“The corridor connects two limited access highways, the Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway and now provides a safer, multi-modal corridor for all users,” a release said.

Improvements included taking the four-lane road to five by adding a lane for left turns, a new storm sewer system, curb and gutters, and crosswalks. The project also added bike lanes and a new traffic signal.

