Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Improvement project on Forest Hill Avenue complete

Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.
Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Public Works announced that the Forest Avenue improvement project is complete on Monday.

The $13 million project allowed improvements between Hathaway Road and the Powhite Parkway.

“The corridor connects two limited access highways, the Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway and now provides a safer, multi-modal corridor for all users,” a release said.

Improvements included taking the four-lane road to five by adding a lane for left turns, a new storm sewer system, curb and gutters, and crosswalks. The project also added bike lanes and a new traffic signal.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Transportation started work on an interchange improvements project...
VDOT: New traffic patterns on Maury Street as improvement project continues
Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.
New traffic signal turns on Monday on Forest Hill Avenue
Henrico police
Henrico police seek more information in deadly Oct. hit-and-run
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer