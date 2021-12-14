Healthcare Pros
Improvement project on Forest Hill Avenue complete, residents and businesses relieved

Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Riley Wyant
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Public Works announced that the Forest Avenue improvement project is complete on Monday.

People who live and work along the corridor are breathing a sigh of relief.

“When they took away all of the barrels and everything just recently, it was like ‘yay!’” resident Sara Manner exclaimed. “They had to do a massive amount of work to get this project finished, and we’re just thankful because now we have a beautiful road.”

The planning process started in 2009 when a study revealed over 200 crashes along the stretch in only three years alone.

The $13 million project allowed improvements between Hathaway Road and the Powhite Parkway.

“The corridor connects two limited-access highways, the Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway, and now provides a safer, multi-modal corridor for all users,” a release said.

Improvements included taking the four-lane road to five by adding a lane for left turns, a new storm sewer system, curb and gutters, and crosswalks. The project also added bike lanes and a new traffic signal.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a lot easier now, and it’s definitely a lot easier for me to get to work - which is great,” Karla Stoll said, who works at Galley off of Forest Hill Avenue.

Stoll says it has not yet sunk in that the construction, congestion and frustration associated with the project are finally over with.

“I’ve come into work maybe three times since it’s been well done and not a mess, so maybe it hasn’t quite hit me yet that I’m not going to have to deal with construction and cones and backup,” she said.

Victoria Zachary, Owner of Flowerama, is also pleased the days of traffic backups have ended.

“It was a very difficult, stressful time to be involved in all the construction,” she said. “It was difficult for our customers turning into the shopping center.”

She is also glad the road is now beautified, adorned with plenty of greenery.

“They really have improved the look of the whole street, so we’re really thankful for that,” Zachary said.

She also hopes it attracts more customers and even new businesses.

“I think other shop owners will take a look at this corridor maybe for opening additional shops, bringing in more customers, and that will be nice,” she said.

