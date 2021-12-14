Hopewell student arrested for bringing gun to school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell student has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

The incident happened at Hopewell High School on Tuesday morning.

Police said a teacher saw the student take off his jacket to go through the metal detector. After that, he went back to get his jacket, which had the gun in it.

The metal detectors were recently installed in an effort to bolster security and safety at the district’s schools.

The student told authorities that he was holding for someone in his neighborhood.

This is a developing story. NBC12′s Brent Solomon is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.