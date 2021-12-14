Healthcare Pros
Hopewell student arrested for bringing gun to school

School leaders say they’d love to see more than the two student resource officers that are currently at Hopewell High.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell student has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

The incident happened at Hopewell High School on Tuesday morning.

Police said a teacher saw the student take off his jacket to go through the metal detector. After that, he went back to get his jacket, which had the gun in it.

The metal detectors were recently installed in an effort to bolster security and safety at the district’s schools.

The student told authorities that he was holding for someone in his neighborhood.

This is a developing story. NBC12′s Brent Solomon is working to learn more.

