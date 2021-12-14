Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly...
Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly approaching.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Christmas gift givers, listen up: The time to send presents and well wishes to loved ones is now.

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday warned this week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping. It expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

What that means for you is: You’d better send those cards and gifts pronto if you want them to arrive on time.

Regular USPS retail ground shipping has a holiday cutoff date of Dec. 15.

For UPS, Dec. 21 is its deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States.

If you’re shipping anything through FedEx, the last day for most ground services is Dec. 15.

For FedEx Express, you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines starting Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related”...
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

Latest News

Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the...
Over 2,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly...
Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 66% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6