‘Grow up, stop tearing other people’s property up’: Police search for suspects involved in vandalism

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police and the Chesterfield Fire Marshall Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for suspects involved in burning and destroying property at local businesses.

Police said on Sunday, Dec. 5, unknown suspects set two vehicles on fire at Allen Tire located at 4110 W. Hundred Road. Then on Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, it is believed the same suspects traveled across the street (Winfree Street) to Sibley’s Bar-B-Que and vandalized multiple vehicles and other business property.

“People [have] more time on their hands than they should,” said Allen Tire Company owner Gary Allen.

On December 5th, unknown suspects set two vehicles on fire at Allen Tire, located at 4110 W. Hundred Road. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Mounds of ash are still piled up in the parking lot of Allen Tire’s West Hundred Road location.

Two vehicles were set on fire overnight on Dec. 5. The flames traveled up the side of the building, leaving scorch marks behind.

However, the vandals returned this past weekend, damaging four vehicles on the property, which is even more frustrating. All of them belonged to customers. Allen had to deliver the bad news.

“It’s a tough call to make because it just upsets everyone’s routine,” Allen said. “When you get people’s routines out of whack, it upsets them, but they understand that we took due care of their car locked up on a lighted parking lot. This could have happened at their home or down the street.”

Meanwhile the owner of Allen Tire says vandals struck their property yet again this past weekend. Four cars, including the one seen here, have thousands of dollars in damage. Door handles ripped off, windows smashed, etc. #ChesterfieldNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/gCF9IQ5WqX — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) December 14, 2021

Of the vehicles still left in the lot on Tuesday, door handles were broken off, tires slashed, and windows were smashed.

The owner now left having to contact insurance companies due to the vandals having a free for all.

“Grow up, stop tearing other people’s property up,” Allen said. “I mean, how would you like it if I came to your house and burned up your PS5.”

Chesterfield Police have not said who may be responsible for these crimes, but they did respond across the street to Sibley’s Bar-B-Que on Dec. 7 and Dec. 12 for more vandalism.

“There was some property behind the business that was damaged,” said Chesterfield Police Lt. Russ Granderson. “It appeared as though the offenders tried to make entry, but they weren’t successful.”

Since these acts of vandalism, Allen said surveillance has been installed on the property, and better lighting is being put up.

Meanwhile, members of the community are also looking to support these businesses.

“The more eyes out here looking, the better chance of getting apprehended,” Allen said.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

