Forecast: Temperatures continue to trend above average
Few showers possible late week and this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of the weekend.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
