Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Temperatures continue to trend above average

Few showers possible late week and this weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Police are investigating.
RPD: Man killed after being shot multiple times
Virginia State Capitol
Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack
North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

Latest News

7-DAY
Forecast: Above average temperatures into the start of the weekend
Forecast: Above average temperatures into the start of the weekend
Forecast: Above average temperatures into the start of the weekend
7-DAY
Temperatures trend warmer than usual this week
7-day forecast
Temperatures trend warmer than usual this week