Final monthly child tax credit goes out Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents will want to keep an eye on their bank accounts as the last monthly child tax credit payment of 2021 goes out Wednesday.

About one and a half million families in Virginia have been getting these monthly payments since spring.

A study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows most families used that money on food, utilities, housing, clothing and education costs.

The Build Back Better Act could extend these monthly payments into next year as well.

Families who elected not to get the payments will still be eligible for the tax credit itself when they file their taxes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.