Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Final monthly child tax credit goes out Wednesday

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents will want to keep an eye on their bank accounts as the last monthly child tax credit payment of 2021 goes out Wednesday.

About one and a half million families in Virginia have been getting these monthly payments since spring.

A study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows most families used that money on food, utilities, housing, clothing and education costs.

The Build Back Better Act could extend these monthly payments into next year as well.

Families who elected not to get the payments will still be eligible for the tax credit itself when they file their taxes.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time

Latest News

School leaders say they’d love to see more than the two student resource officers that are...
Hopewell student arrested for bringing gun to school
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
USDA approves Virginia’s plan for hemp production
Money
New applications suspended for Chesterfield Emergency Rental Assistance
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
‘Grow up, stop tearing other people’s property up’: Police search for suspects involved in vandalism