2 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related” shooting in Chesterfield County.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Barksbridge Road around 2 early Tuesday morning for the shooting. When they arrived, one person was found in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Two other victims were found inside.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries and is expected to survive. The other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say all the victims are related but have not yet released their identities.

Officers on scene say while they do not have a suspect in custody, there is currently no threat to the public.

Anyone with further information on what happened should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.