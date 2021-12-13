Water main break floods Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break early Monday morning flooded a Henrico County road.

The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive.

Anyone who normally takes the road between Rutgers Drive and Glen Gary Circle should find an alternative route.

Henrico County Public Utilities is on the scene to make repairs. It’s unclear how long traffic in the area will be impacted.

