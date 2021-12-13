Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia reaches over 1 million total COVID-19 cases | Positivity rate continues to rise

Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the...
Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing positivity rate continues to rise.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing positivity rate continues to rise.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,00,694 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,668 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,957 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 62 more people died.

Currently, there are 1,278 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate increased from 8.1% to 8.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,772 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 94,630 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,759,694 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 42,841 cases, 1,245 hospitalizations, 587 deaths
  • Henrico: 37,255 cases, 1,274 hospitalizations, 738 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,762 cases, 973 hospitalizations, 376 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,009 cases, 385 hospitalizations, 202 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,224 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 107 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,278 cases, 77 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
The driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling on Northland Drive when he appeared to have...
Investigation underway following deadly crash on Northcreek Drive
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

Dr. Jeffrey Elias with a patient
Ultrasound treatment at UVA helps treat tremors
SAD impacts people during the winter, according to a UVA clinical psychologist
UVA clinical psychologist offers advice on dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Mother reading to children
Pediatricians offer help to those burnt out from caring for children through COVID-19
(FILE)
UVA Health experts say delta variant still main threat right now