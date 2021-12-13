Healthcare Pros
VCU to unveil Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health

The new institute would build on VCU's nationally recognized hepatology and liver transplant...
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University plans to unveil a new Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health that will build on the university’s nationally recognized hepatology and liver transplant programs.

The institute will be led by Arun Sanyal, M.D., a researcher, and liver disease specialist at VCU Health and a professor in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition in the VCU School of Medicine’s Department of Internal Medicine.

Sanyal spoke about the new institute and the impact it would have on the community.

“It is an exceptional opportunity to tackle real-life problems over the entire course of liver disease — from early stages to liver transplantation — with the goal of improving health for us and for future generations based on cutting-edge research. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to make this vision a reality,” Sanyal said.

The institute would make VCU a global leader in research and education about liver diseases and metabolically driven disorders and in the care for patients with these conditions.

Senior Vice President for VCU Health and Sciences and CEO of VCU Health Art Kellermann, M.D. says the institute will feature a strong focus on translating the benefits of basic research to patients to help improve the prevention, early detection, and treatment of liver diseases - already strengthening existing programs.

