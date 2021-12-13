Healthcare Pros
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home

Investigators say they are looking into an arson and homicide
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office is investigating an arson and homicide after two bodies were found inside a home.

The Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a call Sunday at 10:00 a.m. from a neighbor in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road of Danville, reporting smoke coming from a residence in the community. When fire crews arrived and entered the residence, they found the bodies of two deceased males.

Law enforcement was notified and responded to the scene. From evidence found at the scene law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide. The bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies and are awaiting the official cause of deaths. Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending the results of the autopsies. Investigators remain on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood.

Agencies participating in the investigation are the Pittsylvania County Fire Marshall, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney, The Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this matter are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

