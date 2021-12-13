Tony Elliott introduced as UVA’s new head football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia introduced its newest head football coach, Tony Elliott, on Monday, Dec. 13.

“There is no better place for me than UVA and there is no better time than now,” Elliott said.

Tony Elliott will be UVA’s 41st head football coach following the team’s appearance in the Fenway Bowl.

“I have patiently waited for this opportunity, and I’m ready,” he said. “Over the past 11 years, I’ve seen the establishment of a championship culture, what it looks like, and I’m prepared for this moment.”

Elliott spent the last 11 years as an assistant at Clemson. His time there included two national championships.

Elliott says opportunities to become a head coach had been presented before, but none that checked the boxes UVA did.

“I sat down probably three years ago and kind of outlined really what I was looking for, and I made mention of those things, the high standards academically, the ability to recruit high-character young men, the conference, the ability to play in a championship-level conference,” he said.

With National Signing Day quickly approaching on Wednesday, Elliott says he has talked to current recruits and hopes he can keep them all committed to UVA. Going forward, he wants high character people and good kids in his program.

“We have to make it a priority and start with building relationships. Knowing that we may not be able to take every player in the state of Virginia, but the ones that fit the profile, they need to come to the University of Virginia,” Elliott said.

