Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution underway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Many families that may have fallen on hard times this holiday season are breathing a sigh of relief. Thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, thousands of anonymously donated gifts are ready to go under the tree.

Thousands of gifts lined the Salvation Army’s distribution center at Regency Square, all packed up to go to families in need this holiday season. The Central Virginia Salvation Army Captain Jason Burns says moms, dads and family members get a bit emotional on distribution day when they see what donors have pulled off.

“For those parents who are worried about what’s going to be there for Christmas, this is a huge relief for them,” Burns said. “They’re able to have a moment with their children and know that their children are being taken care of by complete strangers.”

It is compassion in action all week long. Hardworking volunteers with the Salvation Army are handing out gifts for families in the Angel Tree program.

“The reaction has been overwhelming,” Burns said. “Many moms and dads who have just been emotional as they see the gifts that are coming out.”

Burns says one of the most significant encounters was with a grandfather who was left speechless.

“It was his first time being here in this process, and he never thought his daughter would be in this situation,” Burns said. “He was just crying, and just to see the overwhelmed with the gifts that were put in the cart for his three grandchildren that received gifts today.”

Over 4,300 bags filled with gifts represent each angel adopted this year.

“I’ve been scrolling through Facebook this morning, and the messages of ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much’ or ‘I never expected this,’” Burns said. “We’ve come alongside these families and helped make Christmas a reality for many of them.”

The first two days of distribution on Monday and Tuesday are for Richmond families. Wednesday is for Tri-Cities families and the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Silver Bell pick-up is on Thursday, as well as any families who forgot to swing by.

“You go through, and you look at these bags, and it’s just incredible what our donors have done this last year, and the sheer amount of love that has gone into each of these gifts,” Burns said.

