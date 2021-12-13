Richmond family thanks neighbor for heroic actions that saved woman from house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is calling their neighbor a hero for his quick actions that saved a life.

One person and several animals were inside a home off Spotsylvania Street when flames broke out Saturday afternoon.

Carlton Brown has been living at the home ever since he was a kid, later raising a family of his own and taking care of his mother, who passed away earlier this year.

Brown also takes care of his wife, and on Saturday, when he was out, he got a call that his home was on fire with his 61-year-old wife still inside.

“So, I ran over here real quick, and when I turn the corner, I saw so many fire trucks, and I didn’t know what to do. And thank God that I saw my wife sitting in front of the house in a chair, someone had got her out the house,” Brown said. “Turns out, a guy named Curtis Bassfield lives three doors up the street.”

The man Brown called his neighbor for almost 60 years saw smoke coming from Brown’s home while he was putting up Christmas lights.

Brown says Bassfield ran down the street and kicked down the door before Richmond Fire arrived and was able to pull Brown’s wife out.

“He went in there, found her, got out there, and he said as soon as he got out there, the house gushed,” Brown said.

Brown’s wife was untouched, along with their three dogs at home. Brown says without the heroic actions of his neighbor, his wife would not be here today.

“She has multiple sclerosis and can’t walk, and therefore it was a blessing that he came in because she wouldn’t have been able to walk or would have gotten nowhere on her own,” Brown said.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental, but a cause has not yet been determined. Brown says they did have insurance and will rebuild on his block.

Brown says he’s blessed that all his loved ones are alive to create more despite losing all those memories.

“That’s how I feel. I feel wonderful because of that, but I feel bad because of what happened,” Brown said. “But after all is said and done, God got my wife out here; God got me out here. You know what I’m saying, and this didn’t happen late at night.”

The family did receive assistance from the American Red Cross but was left with nothing.

If you would like to help, you can reach out to Brown’s daughter at arika.phillips@richmond.edu.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.