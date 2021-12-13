Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond family thanks neighbor for heroic actions that saved woman from house fire

Brown said the home was a complete loss.
Brown said the home was a complete loss.(wwbt)
By John Hood
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is calling their neighbor a hero for his quick actions that saved a life.

One person and several animals were inside a home off Spotsylvania Street when flames broke out Saturday afternoon.

Carlton Brown has been living at the home ever since he was a kid, later raising a family of his own and taking care of his mother, who passed away earlier this year.

Brown also takes care of his wife, and on Saturday, when he was out, he got a call that his home was on fire with his 61-year-old wife still inside.

“So, I ran over here real quick, and when I turn the corner, I saw so many fire trucks, and I didn’t know what to do. And thank God that I saw my wife sitting in front of the house in a chair, someone had got her out the house,” Brown said. “Turns out, a guy named Curtis Bassfield lives three doors up the street.”

The man Brown called his neighbor for almost 60 years saw smoke coming from Brown’s home while he was putting up Christmas lights.

Brown says Bassfield ran down the street and kicked down the door before Richmond Fire arrived and was able to pull Brown’s wife out.

“He went in there, found her, got out there, and he said as soon as he got out there, the house gushed,” Brown said.

Brown’s wife was untouched, along with their three dogs at home. Brown says without the heroic actions of his neighbor, his wife would not be here today.

“She has multiple sclerosis and can’t walk, and therefore it was a blessing that he came in because she wouldn’t have been able to walk or would have gotten nowhere on her own,” Brown said.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental, but a cause has not yet been determined. Brown says they did have insurance and will rebuild on his block.

Brown says he’s blessed that all his loved ones are alive to create more despite losing all those memories.

“That’s how I feel. I feel wonderful because of that, but I feel bad because of what happened,” Brown said. “But after all is said and done, God got my wife out here; God got me out here. You know what I’m saying, and this didn’t happen late at night.”

The family did receive assistance from the American Red Cross but was left with nothing.

If you would like to help, you can reach out to Brown’s daughter at arika.phillips@richmond.edu.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 74 dead in Kentucky, authorities say
Angel Tree Distribution is underway with the help of the Salvation Army and volunteers.
Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution underway
Virginia State Capitol
Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack
At an event in Goochland County on Monday, the governor and other top state democrats touted...
Gov. Northam touts $722 million to expand broadband access in Virginia