Richmond Animal League’s ‘Operation Silent Night’ returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to spend your holidays with a new furry friend, you can do just that - courtesy of Richmond Animal League!

It’s part of a special holiday promotion called “Operation Silent Night,” an initiative to clear the shelter and find every pet a home for the holidays.

All adoption fees for adult dogs, cats, and kittens are reduced to $10 until Dec. 21. They are also offering a foster program for any pet not adopted this season.

Pickups will start Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, and Richmond Animal League will be open weekdays from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

“Operation Silent Night” will end with a Luminary Ceremony on Dec. 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with remarks and a special pet blessing at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the ceremony are $20 and can be purchased here.

If you want to become an “Operation Silent Night” foster, click here.

