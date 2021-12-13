Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspects involved in vandalism

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police and the Chesterfield Fire Marshall Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for suspects involved in burning and destroying property at local businesses.

On December 5th, unknown suspects set two vehicles on fire at Allen Tire, located at 4110 W. Hundred Road.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police say on Dec. 5, unknown suspects set two vehicles on fire at Allen Tire located at 4110 W. Hundred Road. Then on Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, the same suspects entered the property at 12000 Winfree Street and Sybley’s BBQ vandalizing multiple vehicles and other business property.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

