Police: Man who led chase charged with attempted murder

Police in Maryland tried to stop a Toyota Camry, but police say the driver, Christopher...
Police in Maryland tried to stop a Toyota Camry, but police say the driver, Christopher Northcraft, sped off.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police say a man who led authorities on a pursuit from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia before crashing has been charged with attempted murder.

News outlets report that police say a passenger injured in the crash was still hospitalized Monday, nearly two months later.

Police in Maryland tried to stop a Toyota Camry, but police say the driver, Christopher Northcraft, sped off.

When the Camry reached Virginia, police there tried to stop the car, but Northcraft kept going, eventually going through the toll plaza at 90 mph.

He later lost control of the car and flipped. Northcraft is now charged with attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, abduction, and other offenses.

