Over 2,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated

Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing positivity rate continues to rise.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing positivity rate continues to rise.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,003,110 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 2,416 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,992 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 35 more people died.

Currently, there are 1,330 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Tuesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate remained at 8.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,786 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 94,723 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,775,815 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 42,993 cases, 1,245 hospitalizations, 587 deaths
  • Henrico: 37,348 cases, 1,277 hospitalizations, 739 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,816 cases, 975 hospitalizations, 378 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,060 cases, 385 hospitalizations, 202 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,232 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 107 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,281 cases, 77 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

