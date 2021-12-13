Healthcare Pros
Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)
By SARAH RANKIN and ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia legislative branch agency has been hit by a ransomware attack.

That’s according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office Monday.

Northam’s spokeswoman confirmed the attack on Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems.

In a brief statement provided to The Associated Press, Alena Yarmosky said the governor had been briefed on the matter and directed other executive branch agencies to offer help in “assessing and responding to this ongoing situation.”

The division is the state legislature’s information technology agency.

The timing of the attack is particularly problematic, as lawmakers and staff are deep into preparations for a legislative session set to begin in January.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

