News to Know for Dec. 13: Searching for tornado survivors; How you can help; Major broadband announcement expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t tried dumping a packet of Swiss Miss into your morning coffee, what are you waiting for? It’s National Cocoa Day. And this morning’s temperatures are perfect to curl up with a hot cup and our top headlines.

Bundle Up This Morning!

Temperatures start the day at or below freezing, so pile on the winter gear. Luckily, temperatures are expected to rise into the 50′s by mid-day.

Minimal rain chances are expected over the next 7 days.

Search Continues for Tornado Survivors

Search teams continue to work around the clock with dozens of people still missing after a devastating, deadly tornado outbreak hit six states in just a few hours Friday night.

Dozens of people were killed, but the toll at a Kentucky candle factory is not as devastating as initially feared.

Eight people are now confirmed dead with eight more still missing. More than 90 people have been located, still, the governor expects the statewide toll to reach at least 50. At least 14 more are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Virginians Heading to Help

Virginians are already stepping up to help those impacted by the deadly tornadoes.

The local chapters of the American Red Cross responded within hours and nationally the Red Cross has already delivered 200 blood donations to area hospitals.

The Richmond chapter will be deploying volunteers along with its emergency response vehicle to deliver supplies to victims in Kentucky on Monday.

How YOU Can Help

The Red Cross says they were already dealing with a historically low blood supply. If you would like to help those impacted by this disaster, donate blood or sign up to volunteer.

You can also help support the efforts by calling 12 this week.

Call 804-345-1212 on Tuesday to donate to the Red Cross and help tornado victims. (NBC12)

We are teaming up with the Red Cross tomorrow to help them raise money to support people who had their entire lives uprooted by these tornados as well as the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Call 804-345-1212 starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Local DMV Changes

The DMV is opening a new “select” location on Lori Road in Chesterfield today. The location will offer services like vehicle titling and registrations, license plates, decals, voter registration and more.

It’s by appointment only Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And more good news: other DMV locations will re-start walk-in’s this Wednesday. You will still need to make an appointment for Mondays and Fridays, but they will not be required any other day of the week.

Major Broadband Announcement Expected

Today, we’re expecting to hear a major broadband announcement from Goochland Fire and Rescue Station 6.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are expected to be in attendance as well as US Representative Abigail Spanberger and Governor Northam.

Previously, both Democrats and Republicans have touted the $100 million from the federal infrastructure bill to bring broadband internet to 473,000 Virginians.

Traffic Changes Starting Today

Maury Street now has a new traffic pattern. Drivers will start using the newly-constructed, single-lane roundabout at the I-95 interchange.

Traffic signals from the former interchange are still being removed, so be alert if you travel that way.

And a new traffic signal will be activated at Forest Hill and Melbourne Drive today. It’s part of the improvement projects along the corridor that started three years ago.

Richmonder Rehearses for ‘The Voice’ Finale

“The Voice” is gearing up for its big finale event this week. And check it out: Richmond’s own Paris Winningham is rehearsing with coach Blake Shelton.

In the finale’s first part, the top five artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song. You can watch it all here on NBC12 starting tonight at eight. Tomorrow, the live finale will reveal this season’s winner. That starts at 9 p.m.

Final Thought

“The key is not the will to win … everybody has that. It is the will to prepare to win that is important.” - Bobby Knight

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.