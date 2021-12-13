Mercy Chefs provide hot meals to victims, first responders following deadly tornado outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As volunteers lend a helping hand to those impacted by a string of deadly tornadoes that destroyed communities within six states over the weekend, one nonprofit is providing relief with a hot meal.

Twelve hours after those deadly tornadoes hit Mayfield, Kentucky, volunteers from Mercy Chefs were on the ground preparing meals for victims and first responders helping with rescue efforts.

Since Saturday, Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs, said they’ve made over 2,000 meals. On Monday, LeBlanc expected their teams to make more than 2,500 meals.

“Mercy Chefs is actually doing five meals a day, 24 hours a day to make sure all those men and women of the search teams get a nice, hot healthy meal, as well as feeding other volunteers and the victims here in Mayfield,” LeBlanc said. “It’s a time where they need some compassion. They need some comfort, and they need some support. We do that through love, and we do that through food.”

This comes as other organizations, including the Richmond chapter of the American Red Cross, deploy volunteers to the area to help with relief efforts.

When Mercy Chefs arrived over the weekend to Kentucky, LeBlanc said they were faced with the heartbreaking reality residents are dealing with.

“Even after 15 years in everything that I’ve seen, to pull into a town like Mayfield and stand in a place that no matter which direction you look, you see utter devastation,” he said. “We asked a man yesterday, ‘So, what are your Christmas plans?’ He just started crying. He said, ‘I don’t have any plans anymore because I don’t have anything.’ That sort of sadness is permeating the people here in Kentucky.”

LeBlanc said they’re also helping families with their funeral services.

“Mercy Chefs has made a commitment to everybody that’s having services for a loved one that we’re gonna take care of feeding them during the services,” he said. “It’s just one less thing that people here in town will have to worry about.”

LeBlanc hopes these hot meals will provide support to those experiencing this devastation.

“There’s still a great part of the state, especially here in this county that’s without power,” he said. The overnight temperatures have been below freezing, so a hot meal is a boost to everyone that’s here.”

He also hopes these meals will comfort everyone during this tragic time.

“Food is love, and that’s what we’re here to do is stand with these people in midst of probably the worst tragedy they’ll ever see in their life and provide comfort, and we know how to do that with food, and that’s what we work really hard to do,” he said.

LeBlanc said you could support Mercy Chefs with an online donation to help them prepare meals.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

