Madagascar the musical coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fans of the Dreamworks movie Madagascar will get to relive the nostalgia next spring when a brand new musical based on the movie comes to Richmond!

Madagascar the Musical will be held at the Altria Theater on May 19th at 7:00 p.m., and audiences get to join Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves in King Julien’s Madagascar.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 10:00 a.m., and a pre-sale will take place the same day until 10:00 p.m. for those subscribed to the Altria Theater newsletter.

Tickets can be purchased online, or at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6 North Laurel Street.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.