Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland (WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

