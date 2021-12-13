Gas prices in Richmond fall, nine cents lower than national average

Healthcare Pros
Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.18 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This past week, gas prices in Richmond have decreased, with the average being nine cents lower than the national average.

Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.18 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Gas prices in Richmond are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.05 per gallon high than a year ago.

Today, the lower price in the state is $2.79 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.

