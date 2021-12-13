Forecast: Temperatures trend warmer than usual this week
Minimal rain chances expected over the next 7 days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of next weekend
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid & upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
