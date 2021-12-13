Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Temperatures trend warmer than usual this week

Minimal rain chances expected over the next 7 days
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of next weekend

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid & upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

