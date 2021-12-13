Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Richmond alley Monday morning.

Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report of a person down.

When they arrived, a man was found in the alley with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting death should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

