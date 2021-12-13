Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
The driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling on Northland Drive when he appeared to have...
Investigation underway following deadly crash on Northcreek Drive

Latest News

Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends
Volunteers from Mercy Chefs are helping victims from this weekend's deadly tornadoes.
Mercy Chefs provide hot meals to victims, first responders following deadly tornado outbreak
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.
Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says