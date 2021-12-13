Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Health District offering Pfizer booster shots for 16, 17 year olds

The booster shots will be provided at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is now offering Pfizer BioNTech booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The booster shots will be provided at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

Reminders for those wanting to get a booster shot:

  • The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Rockwood CVC will be offering first, second, and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines for free. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The CVC is open Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and holiday hours are as follows:

December 23-27                                 Closed

December 28-29                                 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

December 30                                       10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

December 31, January 1-2                  Closed

For anyone who wants to make an appointment, click here.

