Chesterfield Health District offering Pfizer booster shots for 16, 17 year olds

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is now offering Pfizer BioNTech booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The booster shots will be provided at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

Reminders for those wanting to get a booster shot:

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Rockwood CVC will be offering first, second, and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines for free. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The CVC is open Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and holiday hours are as follows:

December 23-27 Closed

December 28-29 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

December 30 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

December 31, January 1-2 Closed

For anyone who wants to make an appointment, click here.

