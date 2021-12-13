Chesterfield Health District offering Pfizer booster shots for 16, 17 year olds
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is now offering Pfizer BioNTech booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds.
The booster shots will be provided at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
Reminders for those wanting to get a booster shot:
- The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
- The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Rockwood CVC will be offering first, second, and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines for free. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The CVC is open Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and holiday hours are as follows:
December 23-27 Closed
December 28-29 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
December 30 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
December 31, January 1-2 Closed
For anyone who wants to make an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.