Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

66% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered

More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.(wdam)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Dec. 13, at least 6,446,923 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 75.5% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,668,339 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 66% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 87.1%, with 77.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster vaccine. So far, 1,597,927 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Dec. 13, 192,122 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Dec. 13, 13,322,842 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 46,119.

In total, 15,663,855 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
The driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling on Northland Drive when he appeared to have...
Investigation underway following deadly crash on Northcreek Drive

Latest News

Virginia has now reached over 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the...
Virginia reaches over 1 million total COVID-19 cases | Positivity rate continues to rise
The booster shots will be provided at the Community Vaccination Center located in the Rockwood...
Chesterfield Health District offering Pfizer booster shots for 16, 17 year olds
Mother reading to children
Pediatricians offer help to those burnt out from caring for children through COVID-19
The vaccination clinics will be held at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Caroline...
Caroline County to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics