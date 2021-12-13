Healthcare Pros
14-year-old student charged in Prince George school threat

By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Police have charged a 14-year-old N. B. Clements Junior High student in connection to a school threat made on social media.

Police said they arrested the teen on three counts of the use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways.

The charges come after officials became aware of an Instagram post threatening violence towards students.

“The men and women of PGPD enjoy excellent communications and partnerships with our PG Schools Leadership Teams. We take any threats against our schools very seriously. When it comes to threats against our children, we will leave no stone unturned - there will be swift action. And, should we establish a crime and the identity of any suspects, charges and arrests will be pursued! We highly encourage parents to exercise control over their children’s social media accounts. Additionally, it is a good idea to have conversations with our children to help them understand the magnitude of engaging in this type of behavior over social media, or otherwise. As the old saying goes, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’” Chief W. Keith Early said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

