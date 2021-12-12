VDOT: New traffic patterns on Maury Street as improvement project continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation began implementing a new traffic pattern on Maury Street overnight Sunday.

This change comes as the transition to full use of the newly-constructed, single-lane roundabout at the I-95 interchange continues.

The changes to traffic flow are as follows:

All traffic will begin use of the roundabout, including traffic exiting I-95. Traffic signals used for the former interchange will be removed.

The foot of the existing I-95 exit ramp (near Maury Street) will be closed for continued construction. All I-95 traffic should use the roundabout to reach their destinations until work on the right turn lane that will occupy the existing ramp is complete.

4th Street will remain closed between Maury and Everett Streets. The truck detour that began in early October will be lifted, allowing trucks to begin using the roundabout.

To learn more about the Maury Street intersection improvement project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.