VDOT: New traffic patterns on Maury Street as improvement project continues

All traffic started using the newly constructed roundabout on Dec. 12
The Virginia Department of Transportation started work on an interchange improvements project...
The Virginia Department of Transportation started work on an interchange improvements project at Interstate 95 and Maury Street in Richmond on Sunday(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation began implementing a new traffic pattern on Maury Street overnight Sunday.

This change comes as the transition to full use of the newly-constructed, single-lane roundabout at the I-95 interchange continues.

The changes to traffic flow are as follows:

  • All traffic will begin use of the roundabout, including traffic exiting I-95. Traffic signals used for the former interchange will be removed.
  •  The foot of the existing I-95 exit ramp (near Maury Street) will be closed for continued construction. All I-95 traffic should use the roundabout to reach their destinations until work on the right turn lane that will occupy the existing ramp is complete.
  • 4th Street will remain closed between Maury and Everett Streets. The truck detour that began in early October will be lifted, allowing trucks to begin using the roundabout.

To learn more about the Maury Street intersection improvement project, click here.

