Suspect charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a male was found dead Saturday at a home along Roman Drive in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Robert Custer with stab wounds at the property. Blacksburg Rescue tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died from his injuries.

A suspect, Adam Nunnally, was found at the scene and interviewed by authorities. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and consulted with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney regarding the case.

Nunnally was then charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Deputies initially responded to the property shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.