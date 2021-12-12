Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.

A suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a male was found dead Saturday at a home along Roman Drive in Montgomery County.
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a male was found dead Saturday at a home along Roman Drive in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Robert Custer with stab wounds at the property. Blacksburg Rescue tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died from his injuries.

A suspect, Adam Nunnally, was found at the scene and interviewed by authorities. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and consulted with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney regarding the case.

Nunnally was then charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Deputies initially responded to the property shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings on Friday evening.
Police investigate 2 separate Friday evening shootings
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Latest News

Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road
Chesterfield County to host in-person Board of Supervisors meeting
Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
The activities will run from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2
Science Museum offering actvities during winter break