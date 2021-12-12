Suspect arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All roads are back open and there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to Roanoke Police.

Jared Ford, 29 of Roanoke, was arrested without issue and is charged with assault and battery, abduction and a protective order was served.

EARLIER STORY: Roanoke Police are asking the public to avoid an area around Main Street SW.

Police say Main Street SW is closed between Kerns Avenue SW and Welton Avenue SW due to a critical incident.

They say details are limited but are asking people to avoid traveling through the area.

They ask anyone who lives in that area to stay in your home until the situation can be resolved.

