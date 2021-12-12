Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail(Roanoke City Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All roads are back open and there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to Roanoke Police.

Jared Ford, 29 of Roanoke, was arrested without issue and is charged with assault and battery, abduction and a protective order was served.

EARLIER STORY: Roanoke Police are asking the public to avoid an area around Main Street SW.

Police say Main Street SW is closed between Kerns Avenue SW and Welton Avenue SW due to a critical incident.

They say details are limited but are asking people to avoid traveling through the area.

They ask anyone who lives in that area to stay in your home until the situation can be resolved.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings on Friday evening.
Police investigate 2 separate Friday evening shootings
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Latest News

Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road
Chesterfield County to host in-person Board of Supervisors meeting
Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
The activities will run from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2
Science Museum offering actvities during winter break
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.