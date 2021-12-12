Healthcare Pros
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor

The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Supreme Court of Virginia denied an emergency motion to stay & petition for review that was filed by the Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) outgoing medical services contractor, Armor Correctional Health, the VADOC said in a press release Saturday.

The DOC will now proceed with ending the existing contract with the medical services contractor.

According to the VADOC, the Department looks to move to de-privatizing healthcare services in its facilities.

The ruling now allows the Department to continue with a new contract with VitalCore Health Strategies as an interim healthcare provider while the Department works to fully take over responsibility for providing healthcare services to the nearly 25,000 inmates in state custody, the Department said.

“Today’s proceedings are a victory for the quality of healthcare in our facilities,” said Harold Clarke, director of the VADOC. “Our goal has always been to provide the constitutionally-mandated level of healthcare in our facilities and this transition will ensure that we are able to continue to do so in the future.”

The new contract with VitalCore Health Strategies will begin Sun. Dec. 12 at midnight.

